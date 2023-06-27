DALLAS - Dallas police have captured a murder suspect wanted in Mansfield, Louisiana.
Zamir Massey, 19, was taken into custody Monday and booked into the Dallas County Jail.
Massey was wanted in connection a June 14 double shooting at Line and MLK in Mansfield in which Kiondric Demarion Woodley, 20, was killed.
RELATED ARTICLE - Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Mansfield; suspect identified
The Mansfield Police Department was leading the investigation with assistance from the DeSoto Sheriff's Department and Western District of the Louisiana U.S. Marshal's Office.
The investigation continues.