STONEWALL, La. - A woman is dead following a crash Thursday evening in DeSoto Parish. It happened about 6 p.m. on Interstate 49, north of LA 3276.
According to Louisiana State Police, Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield was killed.
Authorities say an 18-wheeler was accelerating to highway speeds after getting on to I-49 south from the shoulder. Meanwhile, a southbound Dodge Caravan, driven by Foster struck the rear of the trailer the truck was hauling.
Foster was restrained but suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the big rig was also restrained and was not injured in the crash.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.