MANY, La. – Many Police Chief Roger Freeman appears to be headed for a quick recovery after suffering a mild stroke Wednesday morning, Mayor Ken Freeman said.
Ken Freeman, who is no relation to Roger Freeman, said he was notified this afternoon by a Police Department employee who talked with Roger Freeman that the chief plans to return to work Monday.
“That is good news,” Ken Freeman said.
The Police Department does not have an assistant chief so a detective who is the ranking officer is in charge of day-to-day activities until Roger Freeman returns, the mayor said.
Ken Freeman requested prayers for the chief in a Facebook post this morning.