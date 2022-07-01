SHRVEPORT, La. - A memorial service is being held Friday for the late Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell.
The service is happening at 11a.m. at Summer Grove Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport.
A graveside service, which will include a 21 gun salute, will follow at Centuries Memorial Cemetery.
Traffic will be shut down on both northbound and southbound lanes and at major intersections as the processional proceeds to Centuries Memorial Cemetery from Summer Grove.
Caldwell died after falling overboard from a boat in Florida last month.
