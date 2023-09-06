SHREVEPORT, La. - The stretch of I-20 that runs through Bossier City will be reduced to one lane in each direction for up to two years as part of a major rehab project. A portion of the interstate in Shreveport will also be affected.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, construction will take place in phases. The lane closures will be required in both directions for the majority of the project.
Local business owners are asked to register to attend the special meeting before the project gets started. They'll receive information on how to prepare for potential traffic impacts to their business while the project is underway. You can register for the meeting by clicking here.
DOTD is holding a press conference on Wednesday in Bossier City where more information will be released.