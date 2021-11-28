SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Adrian Perkins hosts his first State of the City program to discuss the economy, city budget, technology, public safety, public health and recent natural disasters. The theme for his State of the City address, “We have been through a lot, but we have not only survived, we have thrived.”
“We have adapted to every challenge and emerged stronger,” said Mayor Perkins. “Our resiliency is a testament that anything is possible when effective government and a willing citizenry work together.”
Justyn Dixon, President of North Louisiana Economic Partnership; Dr. Lamar Goree, Superintendent of Caddo Parish Public Schools; and Lyndon B. Johnson, President of the Caddo Parish Commission will provide updates during the program.
The Bakowski Bridge of Lights will serve as a beacon of hope for Shreveport upon the completion of the lighting project and was selected as the backdrop for the Mayor’s address. The idea to relight the Texas Street Bridge was inspired by Dr. George and Sandra Bakowski who donated $1 million.
You can watch it Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.