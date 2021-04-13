SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a big week for the city of Shreveport. For the first time ever, the Bayou Classic, which is normally played in New Orleans, is set to kick off at Independence Stadium this weekend. It's between Grambling State University and Southern University and there are a number of fun events surrounding the big game.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins joined KTBS 3 First News on Tuesday to discuss the match-up and what Port City Fest has to offer.

1
1
0
0
1

Tags



Load comments