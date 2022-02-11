BOSSIER CITY, La. - LifeShare is hosting a blood drive on Saturday at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Substation in the auditorium at 2510 Viking Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The blood drive is being held in memory of Deputy Scott Pine, as a way to continue his legacy of giving and “saving lives”.
Pine is a hometown hero who graduated from Airline High School in 1997, and received an undergraduate degree and MBA from Louisiana Tech University. He was a law enforcement officer with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida when he was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 11, 2014.
Known for being an avid blood donor, Pine gave blood as often as he could and encouraged others to do the same through his Facebook posts.
“Deputy Pine dedicated his life to helping others. Your blood donation will help to honor his memory and continue his life’s work even after his sacrifice in the line of duty”, says Michelle Anthony, Account Manager, Lifeshare Blood Center.
Scott’s family wanted to find the appropriate way to honor him on the anniversary of his end of watch by hosting an annual blood drive in his memory. There have been 224 pints of blood donated saving approximately 672 lives. The family felt like a blood drive would honor the way Scott lived life … a very giving husband, dad, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, law enforcement officer and blood donor.
For More Information, go to www.lifeshare.org or call (318) 673-1523.