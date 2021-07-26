SHREVEPORT, La. - Skywatchers got a treat Sunday night when what's believed to be a meteor lit up the sky over portions of the ArkLaTex.
A number of people caught the event on camera, like a porch security camera or a dashcam.
Some even reported hearing a loud 'boom' as it fell to Earth.
In many of the videos you can clearly see the ball of light flashing across the sky.
These happen frequently but they are not often caught on video.
