Totianna White

UPDATE: This young lady has been located.

GREENWOOD, La. - The search is on early Monday for a runaway juvenile from Greenwood, Louisiana.

Police tell KTBS 3 News it was just after midnight when Greenwood officers were called to a home regarding a missing child.

Totianna White is 5 feet tall. She has long, curly brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, camouflaged pants, and black Nike slide shoes.

If you know anything about Totianna's whereabouts, please contact local authorities or the Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554.

