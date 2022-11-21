UPDATE: This young lady has been located.
GREENWOOD, La. - The search is on early Monday for a runaway juvenile from Greenwood, Louisiana.
Police tell KTBS 3 News it was just after midnight when Greenwood officers were called to a home regarding a missing child.
Totianna White is 5 feet tall. She has long, curly brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, camouflaged pants, and black Nike slide shoes.
If you know anything about Totianna's whereabouts, please contact local authorities or the Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554.