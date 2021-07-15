Na'Varaya Lane

MANSFIELD, La. - Mansfield police have located a teenager who was reported missing Wednesday. 

The teen is said to be safe. 

Na'Varaya Lane, 14, was reported missing after he was last seen Wednesday night getting out of a car in Mansfield. 

