MANSFIELD, La. - Mansfield police have located a teenager who was reported missing Wednesday.
The teen is said to be safe.
Na'Varaya Lane, 14, was reported missing after he was last seen Wednesday night getting out of a car in Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, La. - Mansfield police have located a teenager who was reported missing Wednesday.
The teen is said to be safe.
Na'Varaya Lane, 14, was reported missing after he was last seen Wednesday night getting out of a car in Mansfield.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.