UPDATE: Police say she has been found in Arcadia, La.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are turning to the public for help in their search for a woman missing since December.
On Jan. 3, family members reported Becky Abel, 61, was missing. She was last seen near the 200 block of E. Linden Street in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.
Abel also uses the last name McPeters. Her family says she suffers from medical problems and they are concerned.
If you have information on Abel’s whereabouts, contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 or the Youth Services Bureau at 318-673-7020.