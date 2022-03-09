SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with the latest target area being District A.
Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards will be concentrating their efforts on Shreveport's MLK Drive area, flagging structures for demolition.
Shreveport police will fan out, citing property owners for yard parking and other violations.
Also, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., residents are allowed to drop off trash, debris, and tires for disposal at the David Raines Community Center at 2920 Round Grove Lane.
The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission Zoning Enforcement staff will be checking for businesses operating illegally and other zoning issues.
The next sweep will be held in Allendale, later this month.