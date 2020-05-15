SHREVEPORT, La. - Law enforcement officials from across the nation are being honored Friday for Peace Officers Memorial Day.
A moment of silence was held at 11 a.m. to remember the brave men and women who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.
Slain Shreveport police officer Chateri Payne's name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington earlier this week. She was shot and killed last year as she was leaving her home.
This year, the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19 prohibited agencies from gathering for a traditional ceremony. However, it is important that our community continue to remember them and their sacrifice.
The Caddo Sheriff's Office would have been the host for the 2020 local ceremony, so in place of gathering, CPSO prepared a video tribute to all law enforcement officers from the Caddo and Bossier Sheriff's Office, Shreveport and Bossier City Police Departments, LA State Police Troop G, and LA Wildlife and Fisheries.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.