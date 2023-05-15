SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother’s Day weekend is not a time to drink and drive. This past weekend, the Shreveport Police Department arrested 12 individuals for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Here's a breakdown of the arrests from SPD related to drunk driving:
- Friday, 5 p.m. - Jonathan Scheidt arrested after SPD dispatched to a wreck in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 3000 block of Gilbert Drive.
- Saturday, 4:15 a.m. - Demarcus Oguin arrested during a traffic stop for operating a vehicle with no headlights.
- Saturday, 4:45 a.m. - Charles Blake arrested following a traffic stop for speeding. Police say as officers approached, he attempted to escape on foot.
- Saturday, 5:41 a.m. - Marc Owens arrested after being stopped for speeding.
- Saturday, 6:40 a.m. - Kevin Gonzales-Diaz arrested after reportedly running a red light.
- Saturday, 7:45 p.m. - Taylor Adams arrested follow a wreck in the 6300 block of Hearne Avenue. Police say she has a child in the vehicle with her.
- Saturday, 11 p.m. - Earnest King arrested following wreck at Curtis Lane and Woodland Way.
- Sunday, 1 a.m. - Wayne Rhines arrested after wreck in which he reportedly struck a pedestrian in a parking lot.
- Sunday, 11:40 p.m. - John Sweatt arrested after reportedly running a red light.
- Monday, 1 a.m. - Nicholas Rodney arrested after allegedly hitting seven vehicles in the 600 block of Harrison.
- Monday, 3:40 a.m. - Ian Thomas arrested after allegedly being spotted asleep at the wheel at Youree Drive and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
- Monday, 4 a.m. - Markus Arnold arrested following wreck at Interstate 20 and Fairfield Avenue.
One person is killed, on average, about every 45 minutes in a drunk-driving crash, totaling more than 11,000 lives lost each year.
The Shreveport Police Department wants to encourage the community to always drink responsibly. Remember, you drink, you drive, you lose.