GREENWOOD, La. - Traffic was barely moving early Monday on I-20 east at mile marker 3 in Greenwood.

An accident between and 18 wheeler and a box truck shut down the area according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the outside lane was reopened allowing some traffic to get through.

The exact details of the crash have not yet been released.

