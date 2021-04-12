GREENWOOD, La. - Traffic was barely moving early Monday on I-20 east at mile marker 3 in Greenwood.
An accident between and 18 wheeler and a box truck shut down the area according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before 7 a.m., the outside lane was reopened allowing some traffic to get through.
The exact details of the crash have not yet been released.
