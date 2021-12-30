SHREVEPORT, La. - At least three people have been taken to a local hospital after a fire early Thursday morning. It happened in the 200 block of W. 78th Street in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Details are limited at this time, but we do know nearly 30 police and fire units were on the scene at 6:30 a.m., dousing the fire in the midst of thick fog.
There were seven people in the home when the fire broke out. The three injured are said to be in serious condition, including two children.
The fire remains under investigation.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.