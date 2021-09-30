SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of an infant found dead in Cross Lake on Friday, allegedly thrown into the water by his mother, Ureka Black, 32.
The body of Joshua Black of Shreveport, 10 months old, was found by a yard crew working in the area of the Cross Lake bridge. The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Black, 32, remains in custody accused of throwing two of her children off a bridge into the lake. She's charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. The Cross Lake Marine Patrol later found Elijah, 5, floating on his back. He had an injury to his face but was alive.