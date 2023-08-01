NATCHITOCHES, La. - An investigation is underway following a deadly hit and run in Natchitoches. It happened Monday evening in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
Police say an unknown vehicle was headed north on East Fifth Street near Carver Street and for reasons still under investigation crashed into a pedestrian and then sped away form the area.
James Labone was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
Call Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 if you have any information about this crime. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.
You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.