SHREVEPORT, La. - The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will mark National POW/MIA Recognition Day virtually on Friday at 11 a.m. The public is invited to join the event at https://www.facebook.com/VAShreveport.
There will be the Posting of Colors, National Anthem, Opening Remarks, and the Missing Man Table Ceremony.
POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September, a date not associated with any particular war. In 1979, Congress and the president passed resolutions making it official after the families of the more than 2,500 Vietnam War POW/MIAs pushed for full accountability.