SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of blaze in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood early Monday.
More than a dozen units were on the scene in the 900 block of Gladstone Boulevard about 7 a.m.
Officials say a neighbor smelled smoke, knocked on the door and called 911.
Fire officials tell KTBS 3 News that nobody was home at the time of the fire, which remains remains under investigation.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.