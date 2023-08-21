STONEWALL, La. - Go easy on the water. That's the message for some residents in DeSoto Parish.
The North DeSoto Parish Water System is asking all customers to restrict usage to only domestic needs like cooking, showering/bathing, and laundry. Watering lawns, washing cars, and filling pools is strictly prohibited.
These measures are in place due to the extreme heat and low water levels. These restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible.
Officials say service interruptions may occur if usage reduced.