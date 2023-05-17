SHREVEPORT, La. - This past week, the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors announced the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory as a recipient of the 2023 Foresight Maximus Award.
This distinction recognizes the top-performing forensic laboratories in the world based on Foresight business metrics. NLCL was honored for operating at 90% or better of peak efficiency, a significant achievement considering that NLCL is the only laboratory from Louisiana to receive this award.
“As leaders in forensic science, our team at NLCL strives to add value to our services and use our resources efficiently,” said Joseph Jones, system director. “We are thrilled our efforts have been recognized and are proud to be contributing to the justice system in the northern portion of the state.”
NLCL processes an average of 15,000 requests each year with a staff of 20 scientists for every submitted case in its 29-parish catchment area.
NLCL staff expressed appreciation for the support of legislators, state police, sheriffs, chiefs of police, district attorneys, coroners, fire departments, federal agencies, military bases, and other criminal justice and public safety stakeholders who put their trust in the lab.
Peak performance labs like NLCL strive to improve efficiency, reduce turnover, and reconsider strategic priorities to enhance their contributions to their communities.
“When the lab gets a case, it pays the front-end costs to analyze the evidence. After the lab analyzes it, we attempt to obtain reimbursement from the collection of court fines and fees as dedicated by law to cover the costs of analysis. Again, our lab averages 15,000 requests each year and it costs $400/per item to analyze. Doing the math, our annual revenue should be around $6 million. Unfortunately, right now, the lab is only getting half of that, which allows for only $3 million in revenue. Yet, we continue to do the important forensic work for almost half the parishes in the state by optimizing our resources, such as staff time and talents," Jones said.