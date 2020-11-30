SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a commercial building fire.
It started shortly before 2 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Market.
There was heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of the building when fire crews arrived. It took 24 firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Firefighters say no one was inside when the fire started and no injuries were reported.
The fire department did not say which business was inside the building, but according to Google Maps Shalom Tire Shop and Big Dawg Status Motorsports are located in that building.
During the months of November through February there are higher incidents of fires, if you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.