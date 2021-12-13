SHREVEPORT, La. - Four Shreveport police officers charged in the death of Tommie McGlothen, Jr. head back to court Monday.
Treona McCarter, Brian Mathew Ross, James LeClare, all of Shreveport, and D'Marea Johnson, of Bossier City, were indicted last year on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office in connection with McGlothen's death. All four pleaded not guilty in November.
McGlothen, 44, died April 5, 2020. A federal lawsuit claims McGlothen spent 48 minutes in a patrol car unattended and without medical attention. The lawsuit also claimed police failed to take into account that he was showing signs of a mental condition known as excited delirium syndrome.