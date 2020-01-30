SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters continue dousing the old Don's Seafood in Shreveport with water after a massive fire broke out early Thursday.
It's at the intersection of Kings Highway and Highland Avenue. The intersection remains closed while emergency crew work to get the situation under control.
According to Caddo 911 records, the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. Flames could be seen leaping from the roof for hours as crews rushed to extinguish the fire.
Fire officials on the scene told KTBS 3 News that it is still unclear what caused the fire. Firefighters are battling the flames from the outside in order to protect nearby buildings.
Luckily, nobody is believed to be inside the building.
Don's Seafood has been closed for more than a decade.