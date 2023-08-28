SHREVEPORT, La. - Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington supporting the civil rights act.
On August 28, 1963, more than 250,000 people walked from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial where Dr. Martin Luther King's historic "I have a Dream" speech was delivered. But many people aren't aware that the first recording of the "I have a Dream" speech actually happened in Shreveport. It was first recorded at Old Gowrie Baptist Church in Shreveport in 1958.
Civil rights activists say a communication breakdown has taken place over the last 60 years leading to violent outcomes instead of the peace Dr. King preached.
KTBS 3 spoke with Martin Luther King III last week when he was in Shreveport. He said he was worried we're moving backwards as a nation with more groups being targeted politically.
"Freedom can be achieved without guns. I think this is what Jesus meant when he said this, and I'm glad he didn't say, let's do it. He didn't say a lot to me. I'm not somebody who's afraid of love," King said.
King says bringing together different groups of people who feel targeted by today's political landscape will hopefully bring progress in the continuing fight for equal rights.