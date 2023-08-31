SHREVEPORT, La. - Were you one of the millions of people who saw the blue supermoon?
The moon reached its peak Wednesday night. But if you missed it, the rare celestial event will still be visible through Friday morning.
Astronomers say the phenomenon happens when the moon is closest to earth's orbit.
Wednesday's supermoon is the second in a month.
The planet Saturn also made its brightest appearance of the year on Wednesday night.
The next big event in the sky will be the harvest moon on Sept. 29.