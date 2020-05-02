BETHANY, La. - A 48-year-old man is dead after an accident on U.S. Highway 79 between Greenwood and Bethany Saturday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cindy Chadwick said the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. when the driver, who was going south, hit a vehicle that was stopped for construction work near the Relay Station. The impact caused a second vehicle to turn into incoming traffic then a northbound vehicle hit the second vehicle.
A fourth vehicle was hit process, but the sheriff's department is working to find out how it was involved.
It‘s too early to tell the cause of the accident but it was not the construction, Chadwick said.
The name of the victim will be released by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office at a later time.