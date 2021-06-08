SHREVEPORT, La. - It's that time again. Time for the online tax sales in Caddo and Bossier parishes for properties that have unpaid 2020 property taxes.
The online auction begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, and will end at 8 p.m., subject to a sliding close.
Buyers pay past due tax amounts in exchange for a fixed interest return, thereby providing property-secured loans that must be repaid within 36 months.
The sales are open to the public and will be held online only. To register and bid, click here to sign up. The bidding process is explained upon registration.