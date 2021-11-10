BOSSIER CITY, La. - Parkway High School in Bossier City got a jump on Veterans Day.
The actual holiday is Thursday, but on Wednesday students and staff marked the event with a special Tattoo Ceremony.
The theme of this year's ceremony was to honor Vietnam veterans and Lance P. Sijan, a Medal of Honor recipient.
The ceremony, which was held in the school gym, featured the Parkway JROTC, band, dance line and other student groups honoring our veterans.
The term Tattoo Ceremony dates to the 17th century.
The tattoo was originally a form of military music, but the practice has evolved into more elaborate shows involving theatrics and musical performances.