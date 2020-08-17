VIVIAN, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies continue thier investigation into a fatal crash early Monday morning in the 10,000 block of Myrtis-Texas Line Road near Vivian.
Deputies said the driver of a small SUV was eastbound when he crossed the center line, left the roadway and hit a mailbox and a tree.
The crash was discovered by a passerby around 4:30 a.m. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.
A woman who lives nearby told deputies that she heard a loud noise in the area about 9 p.m. Sunday that could have been the crash.
The identity of the driver will be released by the coroner's office.
