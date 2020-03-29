SHREVEPORT, La. - A man killed when he was struck by a passing vehicle on Interstate 20 near Fairfield Avenue early Sunday, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Terry Wayne Davis, 57, of Shreveport, died just before 7:30 a.m. as he walked near mile marker 18.4 on the westbound lanes. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
An autopsy has been authorized at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.
Police say the driver, Rosalez Anastacio, 53, explained that he thought he hit something along the interstate and stopped to investigate but did not find anything.
When he arrived at work, he noticed damage to his vehicle and contacted police. Anastacio was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex where he submitted to chemical testing.
Investigators do not suspect impairment.