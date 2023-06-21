SHREVEPORT, La. - Communities are coming together in a big way as we continue to recovery from last week's storms.
The human spirit has never been stronger as people go above and beyond to help their fellow man, even as they struggle themselves.
KTBS 3 reached out asking you to share your stories of these exceptional people and you responded in a big way.
From people cooking and delivering meals, to folks offering friends and family a cool place to stay, there is no shortage of kindness in the ArkLaTex.
Thanks to helpful neighbors and local organizations, things are certainly looking up.
If you have a story to share, drop us an email at pressreleases@ktbs.com or visit the KTBS 3 Facebook page to leave us a message.