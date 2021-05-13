SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is holding his first of several listening sessions on Thursday. The sessions are designed to ask residents how the city should spend federal dollars. The city is getting more than $48 million from the American Recovery Plan.
Every council district will have at least one meeting. The city is holding three sessions in May and six in June.
Here's a look at the schedule:
- Thursday, May 13 C.E. Byrd High School Auditorium
- Tuesday, May 18 Broadmoor Presbyterian
- Thursday, May 20 Mamie Hicks Community Center
- Tuesday, June 1 David Raines Community Center
- Thursday, June 3 A. B. Palmer Community Center
- Thursday, June 10 Southern Hills Community Center
- Tuesday, June 15 Airport Park Community Center
- Thursday, June 17 Bill Cockrell Community Center
- Thursday, June 24 Bilberry Park Community Center
All meetings are from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., except the meeting at Broadmoor Presbyterian on Tuesday, May 18, which begins at 6:30 p.m.