SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl injured. It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Faust Drive.
Police say the girl was shot at least once and was hit in the arm and stomach. Police say the child's 5-year-old brother was playing with an unsecured weapon and shot his older sister.
The girl was taken to the hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. An agent with the Department of Children and Family Services is working alongside detectives as the investigation continues.