SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Field Support Bureau/TRAFFIC Unit conducted a LIDAR Operation on Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon on Interstate 20 and Interstate 49.
During this operation, 69 speeding citations were issued for going at least 20 miles over the posted speed limit. Citations were also issued for speeds of 103 and 100 miles per hour.
According to a Department of Transportation study, crashes involving vehicles at 100 miles per hour have over a 90% fatality rate.
Shreveport has seen nine traffic accident fatalities so far in 2023. Shreveport police say they are working diligently to lower that number.
Speed is the number one contributing factor in all fatality crashes.