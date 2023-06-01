UPDATE:
Ma’kenzy Taylor has been located and is safety, according to police.
SHREVEPORT, La. - A teenager from Shreveport is missing and police are hoping the public can help find her.
Ma’kenzy Taylor, 13, was last seen Thursday in the 100 Block of Egan Street in Shreveport.
She is 4’ 9”, weighs 156 lbs., has brown eyes, and burgundy/purple hair.
She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, light-colored pants, and blue Crocs.
Taylor suffers from medical concerns and is required to take medication daily.
Police are asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.