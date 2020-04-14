BOSSIER CITY, La. - Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Friday, April 3.
Kierra Thomas, 16, was last seen wearing a black sweater, light blue pants, and a blue bandana. She is 5' 6" and weighs approximately 138 pounds. Kierra also goes by the nicknames of KeKe and Ladybug. She has ties to the Clark Street area in Shreveport.
Anyone who may have information on Kierra’s whereabouts is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.