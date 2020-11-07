SHREVEPORT, La. - Police have arrested a suspect in Friday night's fire at the Fox Trail Apartment complex
Dustin Didier, 35, remains in the Shreveport City Jail Saturday charged with aggravating arson.
In the probably cause statement, police said Didier used a cigarette lighter to set a blanket on fire in an apartment.
Firefighters said heavy smoke and flames were visible from the front and rear of several apartments when they arrived at the scene. No one was injured.
The local Red Cross along with the Fox Trail Apartment management team were working to secure housing for the occupant’s that have been displaced.