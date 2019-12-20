SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation is underway after a threat was made against Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond told KTBS 3's P.K. Cannon that the mayor was threatened on Facebook by a man who lives in Waco, Texas.
Authorities from both Shreveport and Texas located the suspect by tracking his IP address on a digital device, according to Raymond. The chief did not say specifically what the threat was, nor did he release the name of the suspect.
The chief says the suspect has been interrogated to determined the intent behind the threat and he could face charges. Raymond added that the mayor is not in any danger and measures have been taken to keep him safe.
KTBS 3 News attempted to talk with the mayor about the threat, but we were referred to the police chief.