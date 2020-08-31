SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are searching for a woman who disappeared late Sunday in southeast Shreveport. She is Velma Moore, 90, and was last seen around 11:30 in the 400 block of Colorado. That's in the Lynbrook neighborhood.
Moore is described as a black female, 5’5” tall, and 100 pounds, with white and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with red writing on the front and gray capri pants. Moore is not wearing shoes.
Moore suffers from dementia and is partially blind. If you see her, please call 318-673-7020 or 318-673-7300 option #3 immediately. A Shreveport Fire Department K9 search crew is assisting in the search.