SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are hoping the public can help lead them to a pair of siblings from Shreveport who ran away this week.
Brycen Moore, 12, was last seen getting off the school bus at Sanders Bayou Ct. and W. 84th St. at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Brycen has short black hair, stands 4'11" and weighs approximately 80 lbs. Brycen was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, khaki shorts and red and white Nike Jordan 11s.
Ma’Kiya Moore, 15, was last seen at Woodlawn Leadership Academy, also on Tuesday. Ma’Kiya has black hair pulled in a single poof ball. She's about 5'2" and weighs about 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “Woodlawn” written on it, brown pants, brown Ugg boots, clear glasses, and was carrying a yellow and black Kendra Scott bag.
Police are asking anyone with information as to their whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.