MINDEN, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has a warning for drivers Tuesday morning -- avoid Interstate 20 East at LA 531 due to a crash. That's the Minden exit. The agency says there is an overturned tractor-trailer rig at that location. Two other vehicles were involved. Authorities say there are no serious injuries.
“The truck was carrying an oxygen displacement chemical and will require hours and hours of clean up,” Minden Police Chief Jared McIver said. “Minden Fire Department is on the scene, Louisiana State Police and Hazmat.”
Traffic is being diverted onto LA 159 (exit 47).
Congestion remains minimal.
