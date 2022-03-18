I-20 Greenwood Rd accident

Interstate 20 eastbound at Greenwood Road

SHREVEPORT, La. - Interstate 20 eastbound reopened around 11 a.m. Friday following an early morning accident involving two 18-wheelers. The accident happened just west of the Greenwood Road exit. No injuries were reopened.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
1

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments