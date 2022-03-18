Interstate 20 eastbound at Greenwood Road
SHREVEPORT, La. - Interstate 20 eastbound reopened around 11 a.m. Friday following an early morning accident involving two 18-wheelers. The accident happened just west of the Greenwood Road exit. No injuries were reopened.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!