SHREVEPORT, La. - A big rig crash along Interstate 49 in Shreveport brought traffic to a standstill overnight. It happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-49 were closed for hours between the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road and East 70th Street. SPD dispatch says all lanes should be opened to traffic at about 6 a.m.
Details are very limited, but we do know traffic was being diverted and drivers were urged to stay clear of the area.
There's no word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.