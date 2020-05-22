SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of SWEPCO customers in east Bossier City and in the Haughton area woke up without power Friday morning.
According to the power company's website, almost 20,000 were without service at 7 a.m. As of 9 a.m. the power had been restored.
A SWEPCO spokeswoman said the outage occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. when a safety mechanism on the grid shut down. Apparently, multiple lightning strikes from recent storms have taken their toll on the device which is called a lightning arrester.
Crews worked to replace the mechanism in the area of Highway 614 and Highway 80 east of Bossier City.