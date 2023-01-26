SHREVEPORT, La. - The community is hoping prayers can lead to change following recent violence in Shreveport. A prayer vigil will be held Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Apostolic Worship Center at 2001 David Raines Road.
The vigil will be held in the parking lot and Shreveport police has decided to move its prayer vigil that was scheduled for the same time from the North Market Plaza Podnuh's restaurant to the Apostolic Worship Center to combine the two in the interest of unity.