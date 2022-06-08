SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep. The Department of Property Standards is rescheduling its sweep in District F to June 8, 2022.
It was originally scheduled for May 25 but was delayed because of the weather. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. citizens can bring trash, debris, and tires for disposal to Cedar Grove Park at 6900 St. Vincent Avenue.
The Shreveport Police Department will be citing property owners for yard parking and other violations.
Inspectors will be concentrated in the Cedar Grove area and will be flagging structures for demolition.
The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission Zoning Enforcement staff will be checking for businesses operating illegally and other zoning iss