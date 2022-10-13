SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in district A.
Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards will be concentrating their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs, and North Highland neighborhoods and will be flagging structures for demolition.
Shreveport police will fan out, citing property owners for yard parking and other violations.
Also, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., residents are allowed to drop off trash, debris, and tires for disposal at Mamie Hicks Recreation Center at 200 Mayfair Drive.
The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission Zoning Enforcement staff will be checking for businesses operating illegally and other zoning issues.